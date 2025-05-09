Boston Red Sox owner flies to Kansas City for ‘honest’ one-on-one with disgruntled Rafael Devers

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

With more drama surrounding Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox, the team’s owner has moved to address the growing tension between the two sides.

Devers irritated the front office on Thursday after publicly criticizing them for asking him to play first base following Triston Casas’ season-ending knee injury.

“I know I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there. In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove, that I wasn’t going to play any other position but DH,” Devers told reporters, including The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, referencing his move off third base for Alex Bregman. “So right now, I just feel like it’s not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.”

Devers then directed criticism at chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

“I’m not certain what (issue) he has with me. He played ball, and I would like to think that he knows that changing positions like that isn’t easy,” said Devers.

With the relationship between Devers and the Red Sox deteriorating, team owner John Henry, accompanied by Breslow and team president Sam Kennedy, flew to Kansas City to meet with the three-time All-Star ahead of Boston’s series with the Royals.

According to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo, Henry met with Devers one-on-one in what Breslow described as “an honest exchange.”

“There were conversations. John, Sam and I flew out earlier today. It was actually John who spoke directly with Raffy,” Breslow said. “We felt like it was important based on the situation that unfolded yesterday to come out here and have an honest conversation about what we value as an organization and what we believe is important to the Boston Red Sox. That being great teammates for each other.”

Cotillo reported that Breslow didn’t elaborate on next steps regarding the Devers situation. However, Devers remains in Boston’s lineup for Friday’s game against the Royals.

This isn’t the first time conflict has emerged between Devers and the Red Sox this season. During spring training, Devers initially refused to move off third base after the team signed Bregman but eventually agreed to become Boston’s full-time designated hitter.

After struggling early in the season, Devers is now slashing .255/.379/.455, with a 133 OPS+, six home runs, 11 doubles, and an AL-leading 29 walks. Devers is owed $253.5 million through 2033 after signing an 11-year, $331 million extension in January 2023.