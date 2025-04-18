Boston Red Sox DFA former Rookie of the Year winner and All-Star

The Boston Red Sox designated former American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer for assignment following a disappointing 2025 season debut.

Fulmer’s brief tenure with Boston ended after just one appearance when he surrendered three earned runs on four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings during Monday’s 16-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/fqocq5Kz1H — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 18, 2025

The 32-year-old right-hander missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from UCL revision surgery performed in October 2023. Boston now has one week to trade Fulmer or place him on waivers.

Right-handed reliever Hunter Dobbins will take Fulmer’s spot on the roster.

Fulmer’s career has seen dramatic highs and lows since he captured the AL Rookie of the Year award with Detroit in 2016, when he posted an 11-7 record with a 3.06 ERA, 139 ERA+ and 1.119 WHIP. He reached his peak the following season when he earned his lone All-Star selection.

His career trajectory changed after missing the entire 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery. Fulmer returned during the COVID-shortened 2020 season but has primarily served as a reliever since 2021, bouncing between the Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, and Red Sox.