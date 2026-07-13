Mookie Betts is skipping the Dodgers’ White House trip this time around. The star shortstop wants to stay home with his wife and new baby rather than head to Washington as the team celebrates its back-to-back World Series wins with President Donald Trump.

Betts Prioritizes Family Over Washington Trip

The 33-year-old shortstop, who attended last year’s ceremony after the 2024 championship, cited the recent arrival of his third child as the main reason. Betts and his wife, Brianna, welcomed daughter Khari in April, and he wants to make the most of a rare off-day during the team’s post-All-Star break East Coast trip.

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“I’m not trying to make this a whole big deal,” Betts told the California Post. “We just had a baby. You don’t get many days off. They’re coming [on the road trip]. And just want to hang out with the fam. That’s really kind of it. But people are gonna make it a whole bunch of other stuff.”

He acknowledged the inevitable scrutiny that comes with any decision in today’s climate.

“If I do [go], people are gonna hate me. If I don’t, people are gonna hate me,” he added. “So instead of trying to make everyone else happy, I’m gonna think about myself and my family.”

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Mookie Betts explains why he likely won't go on Dodgers' White House trip https://t.co/3ZohAOFHsv pic.twitter.com/HED3yoFTtH — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2026

Betts was quick to insist the choice has nothing to do with politics. He participated in the 2025 White House visit and has made the trip in the past, but this time family comes first.

The Dodgers are scheduled to visit the White House on July 23, an off-day sandwiched between series in Philadelphia and New York. The team accepted President Trump’s invitation to celebrate their 2025 title, continuing a long-standing custom for World Series winners. Most of the roster is still expected to attend, along with a stop at Capitol Hill.

Kiké Hernández Also Sits Out the Celebration

Utility player Kiké Hernández is also skipping the event. The veteran is on the injured list, recovering from an oblique strain, and will likely be on a minor-league rehab assignment that day. Hernández, who attended last year’s visit, described it as mostly long waits and little excitement, and he told reporters he “probably wouldn’t have gone” even if healthy.

Kiké Hernández to skip Dodgers' White House visit https://t.co/XrcbHLKyka pic.twitter.com/w3CP5mtEte — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 10, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts has downplayed the absences, calling the visit a celebration of the team’s success rather than a political statement.

“I hope we get this invitation every year,” he said.

For Betts, one of the faces of the franchise and a key piece of the Dodgers’ dynasty push, the decision appears straightforward: baseball will still be there after a few vital days at home. As the club chases history on the field, off-field choices like this remind everyone that players have lives beyond the diamond.