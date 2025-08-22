Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo
The Orioles found reason to celebrate today despite sitting in last place in the American League East. Baltimore reportedly signed top prospect Samuel Basallo, 21, to an eight-year, $67 million extension, according to Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka.

Escalators in the contract can push the total to $88.5 million, and the deal includes a club option for 2034.

The extension comes five days after Basallo made his MLB debut against Houston, going 1-for-4 with two RBI. The Orioles signed Basallo out of the Dominican Republic in 2021 for $1.3 million.

MLB Pipeline ranked Basallo, who plays catcher and first base, as baseball’s eighth-best prospect, while ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel rated him even higher at No. 4.

“Basallo has legit 40-homer potential and might be an every-day catcher. He is a good enough framer and blocker, and he has a plus arm, though his exchange and accuracy are lacking a bit,” writes McDaniel, adding, “Basallo has to be ranked high because he’s a 21-year-old catcher who just got called up to the majors and could lead the league in homers in a few years.”

Before his call-up, Basallo dominated Triple-A pitching. In 76 games with Norfolk, he posted a .966 OPS with 23 home runs, 17 doubles, 49 runs and 67 RBI.

Through his first four MLB games, Basallo is batting .286 (4-for-14) with one double, one run and five RBI.

Impact on Adley Rutschman’s Future

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman
Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Basallo’s extension raises questions about Adley Rutschman’s long-term future in Baltimore. Rutschman, the O’s 2019 first overall pick and two-time All-Star, has struggled significantly this season, slashing .227/.310/.373 with nine home runs and a 92 OPS+.

Baltimore can certainly accommodate both players, with Basallo capable of playing first base while Rutschman remains behind the plate. However, if the Orioles decide to make Rutschman available, the 27-year-old catcher — who won’t reach free agency until after 2027 — would attract plenty of suitors.

