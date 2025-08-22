The Orioles found reason to celebrate today despite sitting in last place in the American League East. Baltimore reportedly signed top prospect Samuel Basallo, 21, to an eight-year, $67 million extension, according to Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka.

Escalators in the contract can push the total to $88.5 million, and the deal includes a club option for 2034.

The Orioles and catcher Samuel Basallo are closing in on an eight-year contract extension worth $67 million with an option for 2034, per source.



Escalators based on awards and playing time at catcher max out at $88.5 million, source said — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 22, 2025

The extension comes five days after Basallo made his MLB debut against Houston, going 1-for-4 with two RBI. The Orioles signed Basallo out of the Dominican Republic in 2021 for $1.3 million.

MLB Pipeline ranked Basallo, who plays catcher and first base, as baseball’s eighth-best prospect, while ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel rated him even higher at No. 4.

“Basallo has legit 40-homer potential and might be an every-day catcher. He is a good enough framer and blocker, and he has a plus arm, though his exchange and accuracy are lacking a bit,” writes McDaniel, adding, “Basallo has to be ranked high because he’s a 21-year-old catcher who just got called up to the majors and could lead the league in homers in a few years.”

Before his call-up, Basallo dominated Triple-A pitching. In 76 games with Norfolk, he posted a .966 OPS with 23 home runs, 17 doubles, 49 runs and 67 RBI.

Through his first four MLB games, Basallo is batting .286 (4-for-14) with one double, one run and five RBI.

Impact on Adley Rutschman’s Future

Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Basallo’s extension raises questions about Adley Rutschman’s long-term future in Baltimore. Rutschman, the O’s 2019 first overall pick and two-time All-Star, has struggled significantly this season, slashing .227/.310/.373 with nine home runs and a 92 OPS+.

Baltimore can certainly accommodate both players, with Basallo capable of playing first base while Rutschman remains behind the plate. However, if the Orioles decide to make Rutschman available, the 27-year-old catcher — who won’t reach free agency until after 2027 — would attract plenty of suitors.