A new rumor claims the Atlanta Braves have had preliminary discussions about a bold trade for one of MLB’s top pitchers in 2026, Sonny Gray.

Despite dealing with a boatload of injuries to their pitching staff throughout the year, the Braves have been the cream of the crop in the National League East. Heading into their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, they own a 53-38 record and remain in first place in the division.

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However, after firing their manager earlier in the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have slowly crept up on Atlanta and are just three games behind. Furthermore, the Miami Marlins continue to show they may be for real this year and are also just three games behind in the standings. Meaning the Braves could be in a serious fight for the NL East title deep into the summer.

Atlanta Braves are pursuing a trade for Sonny Gray

The Braves’ roster must get better to hold on to first place, and one area they are expected to upgrade before the trade deadline is their starting staff. And according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, they have already had early talks about a Cy Young contender.

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“The Atlanta Braves are one of several rotation-needy teams expressing interest in Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray, according to people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak freely on the topic.” – Ken Rosenthal & Will Sammon

As the MLB insider mentioned, the Braves are just one of several playoff contenders that need a boost to their rotation. Yet, they might have an advantage in trade talks. According to Rosenthal and Sammon, the 36-year-old holds a full no-trade clause, but since he lives in Nashville — a four-hour drive away — he “presumably would embrace playing in Atlanta.”

They also note that there is one major hurdle in a possible trade. Internally, the Red Sox are still hopeful they can make a playoff run. So it is still far from a guarantee that they will consider moving Gray before the trade deadline.

In his 14th season, Gray is having a career year. He currently owns an outstanding 10-1 record, a 2.61 ERA, a 1.014 WHIP, and has allowed just 23 walks in 89.2 innings in 2026.