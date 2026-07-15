The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a shocking mid-July swap on Wednesday. Houston shipped two-time World Series champion Lance McCullers Jr. and left-hander Colton Gordon to Milwaukee. In return, the Astros acquired 21-year-old prospect Jadyn Fielder, son of Brewers legend Prince Fielder and grandson of three time all-star Cecil Fielder.

Official: Astros have acquired prospect OF Jadyn Fielder from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Lance McCullers Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, and cash considerations. Fielder is the son of Prince Fielder and was in Single-A. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 15, 2026

Here is how the move impacts both contenders and sets the stage for the upcoming trade deadline.

Go Ad-Free

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee Brewers Impact & Deadline Outlook

Trade Grade: B

Milwaukee lands a veteran with elite postseason pedigree in McCullers. The 32-year-old owns a career 3.85 ERA and 904 strikeouts over eight big-league seasons. However, he carries extreme injury risk. He missed all of 2023 and 2024 with flexor tendon surgery. He has also been sidelined since May with shoulder inflammation after posting a brutal 6.86 ERA across eight starts this year.

Go Ad-Free

Colton Gordon gives Milwaukee an intriguing secondary piece to bolster their depth. The 27-year-old lefty has struggled in a tiny major-league sample this season, posting an 11.57 ERA over 9.1 innings. Despite these ugly surface numbers, Gordon brings up to six years of team control to a team known for revitalizing underperforming pitchers.

Milwaukee desperately needed pitching reinforcements. With Brandon Woodruff transferred to the 60-day-il on July 12 and Kyle Harrison placed on the 15-day-il with elbow soreness on July 11, the addition of two major-league ready pitchers is necessary. However, these should not be final fixes for the Brewers. Expect the Brewers to continue their search for quality pitching up to the August 3 trade deadline.

With Houston absorbing a chunk of the final year of McCullers Jr’s seven-year, $85 million contract, this is a classic low-risk gamble for the Brewers. The addition of Colton Gordon is a boost for the Brewers, but since neither pitcher has shown much promise in the past few years, this will be a tough fix for an outstanding Brewers pitching lab.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Astros Impact & Deadline Outlook

Trade Grade: C

Houston acquires an interesting developmental project in Jaydn Fielder. The undrafted 21-year-old brings elite plate discipline and patience to the Astros system. He is currently slashing .233/.415/.398 with three homeruns and ten stolen bases in Single-A. While Jaydn Fielder is not an intimidating home run threat like his father, he has the skill set to mash doubles in the gaps.

Moving McCullers Jr. is the beginning of a massive shift in Houston. The veteran waived his full no-trade clause to facilitate the deal. By parting ways with an iconic piece of their championship core and packaging Gordon in the trade, the Astros are acknowledging the end of their postseason dominating dynasty.

This move shows that Houston is pivoting towards a necessary retool for the future. Offloading a portion of McCullers Jr’s remaining contract relieves some unnecessary luxury tax stress and moving Colton Gordon allots them more space for younger prospects. Expect the Astros to be cautious sellers or conservative traders by the deadline, focusing on injecting younger, high-upside talent into a depleted farm system to build the foundation for their next window of contention.