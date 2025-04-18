Wild ride at Wrigley! Chicago Cubs prevail after 16-run eighth inning in improbable comeback over Diamondbacks

It was a wild affair at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field on Friday as the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs combined to score an astonishing 16 runs in the eighth inning alone.

Heading into the top of the eighth, the Cubs had seemingly pulled away, building a comfortable 7-1 lead following Ian Happ’s grand slam and Michael Busch’s RBI single. However, the Diamondbacks had other plans.

GRAND SLAM IAN HAPP. pic.twitter.com/wVnwyRHB6R — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2025

Arizona unleashed an offensive barrage, scoring 10 runs in the top of the eighth off three Cubs relievers. Eugenio Suarez delivered the big blow with a grand slam, while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a three-run homer of his own. In a stunning reversal, the Cubs now found themselves down 11-7 with just six outs remaining.

You know it’s your guyyyy, Geno. pic.twitter.com/I9mJ6pYW3j — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 18, 2025

But Arizona’s lead proved short-lived. The Cubs responded immediately with their own eighth-inning fireworks, launching three home runs to reclaim the lead at 13-11. Carson Kelly blasted his second homer of the game, Kyle Tucker delivered the go-ahead two-run shot, and Seiya Suzuki added a solo blast to complete the improbable comeback.

KING IN THE NORTH! KING IN THE NORTH! KING IN THE NORTH! pic.twitter.com/tuSE7joL0I — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2025

Cubs closer Ryan Pressly slammed the door in the ninth to preserve Chicago’s victory in this roller-coaster contest.

The final tally was staggering: 21 combined runs and six home runs, including two grand slams, from the seventh inning on. With the win, the Cubs improved to 13-9 while the Diamondbacks dropped to 12-8.