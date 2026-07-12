Major league baseball has named its starting pitchers for the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday. And 43 years after Dave Stieb was named the first ever Toronto Blue Jay to start an All-Star game, Dylan Cease will take the ball for the American League.

Dylan Cease has been named the starting pitcher for the American League at the 2026 MLB All-Star game! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/i0oWtn5unY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 12, 2026

To be clear, this is not a case of recency bias. Yes, Cease came within three outs of a no-hitter in his last start this past week. But he has been everything the Blue Jays bargained for (and paid handsomely for) when they signed him to a $210M deal in free agency in the offseason.

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In 17 starts, Cease leads the American League in a number of categories:

148 strikeouts

13.5 K/9

2.18 FIP (fielding independent pitching)

0.5 HR/9

6.1 Hits/9

That last number has led to a minuscule .190 batting average for opponents against Cease this year, a ridiculously low .261 slugging pct., and a .545 OPS. Overall, he has a 2.56 ERA. By any measure, he is a top candidate in the AL for the Cy Young. It is an even-numbered year, after all. He finished 2nd in the balloting in 2022, and 4th in 2024.

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As for that near no-no, the irony is that the only Blue Jays pitcher in history to ever throw a no-hitter was the Jays first ever All-Star Game starting pitcher, Dave Stieb, who threw one in 1990. Stieb was also infamously known for losing several other no-hit bids in 9th-inning heartbreaking fashion, just as Cease was this week.

Cease now joins Stieb, David Wells and Roy Halladay as the only Toronto pitchers to get the start for the AL All-Stars.

Cristopher Sanchez wins NL All-Star starting job, to face Dylan Cease

Cease’s counterpart on the mound as the All-Star starter for the National League is the Philadelphia Phillies‘ Cristopher Sanchez.

BREAKING: Phillies star Cristopher Sánchez will start for the National League at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, per @JonHeyman.



Sánchez, who is a second time All-Star, is 11-4 with a 2.62 ERA through an MLB-leading 20 starts. pic.twitter.com/uvA361RX5v — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 12, 2026

Sanchez is having another bang-up year for the Phils, with an 11-4 record, a 2.62 ERA and a major league-leading 5.4 bWAR. He has a 144:25 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 127.1 innings and leads the NL with only 1.8 BB/9.

This will be Sanchez’s second trip to the Midsummer Classic, having also been named to the team in 2024. He was second in NL Cy Young voting in 2025.

It’ll be special for Sanchez and the fans in Philly to have their 29-year-old co-ace on the mound, with the game set to be played at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love.