With the first half of the season and the All-Star Game in the rearview, the New York Yankees will now pivot to making a run at locking up home-field advantage in the 2026 playoffs. While they open up the second half of the schedule Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the second-best record in the American League (54-42), they could be even better.

While they have, arguably, the best rotation in the AL, their batting order has underwhelmed despite Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger earning All-Star honors this month. The biggest problem is reigning MVP Aaron Judge going down with a rib injury in May. Unfortunately, there is still no timeline for his return.

The Yankees are legitimate contenders in the AL, but they need to improve the roster before the Aug. 3 trade deadline — and get Judge back healthy. With that in mind, we look at eight impact players New York should target in the next couple of weeks, including two players from in-city rivals the New York Mets.

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Trade for Francisco Alvarez and Luke Weaver

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The Yankees and Mets rarely make trades, but this year could be one where it is in both clubs’ best interest. This is a lost season for the team in Queens as they begin the second half with the fourth-worst record in baseball. They need to sell. Interestingly enough, they have trade chips the team in the Bronx would want.

Austin Wells continues to be a detriment whenever he heads to the plate. While former Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez isn’t an elite catcher, he would still be a major upgrade over what the Yanks currently have. Furthermore, he is solid behind the plate and is well-liked in the clubhouse.

The Yankees are also expected to look for more help in the bullpen. That is why Luke Weaver being a part of a trade should be considered. The Yanks should never have let him walk in free agency, and the 32-year-old having another great season is proof. If New York were willing to part with a top prospect like Spencer Jones as part of a deal, the Mets might consider it.

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Trade for Mason Miller

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In a perfect scenario, there is one player the Yankees would love to get: San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller. While the Pads are still in the Wild Card hunt, they would be better off selling with Miller’s value as high as it’s ever been.

While he will cost the Yankees a lot, they can get an elite closer who is only 27 and under team control for three more seasons at a bargain rate. New York knows the value of a shutdown closer in the playoffs, and Miller is one worth splurging on.

Trade for Matt Chapman or Luis Arraez

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Like the Mets, the San Francisco Giants are one of the biggest disappointments in MLB this season and are another big-market club that should be sellers before the deadline. That is why veterans like Matt Chapman and Luis Arraez should be on the Yankees’ radar.

Chapman has long been a rock-solid everyday 3B who brings power at the plate and high-level defense. He would be a major upgrade at third for New York. Arraez has always had his defense questioned. However, it has been much improved in 2026 and, surprise, surprise, the All-Star is having another great season at the plate. Either would be a great addition for the stretch run.

Trade for Tejay Antone

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If Brian Cashman wants to roll the dice on an affordable risk, he should kick the tires on a trade for Cincinnati Reds reliever Tejay Antone. Although he missed all of 2025 with his third Tommy John surgery, he has posted a 2.25 ERA in 28 appearances this season. So, he would be a strong depth addition for the Yankees’ pen.

Furthermore, Cincy has been a letdown this season and will probably be looking to sell as we get closer to Aug. 3.

Trade for Hunter Goodman

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Another option for the Yankees to make a big splash to improve the catcher spot would be the Colorado Rockies‘ two-time All-Star Hunter Goodman. He is the sort of player New York would love to have. He is only 26 and under team control for two more seasons at a budget rate. It could cost them a couple of top 20 prospects. However, getting a young player of this caliber would be worth the cost.

Trade for Josh Hader

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Although he recently returned to action after dealing with a bicep issue, veteran closer Josh Hader has been impressive for the Houston Astros so far this season. He has racked up 25 Ks in 15.1 innings and owns a 1.17 ERA. He would be a great addition to the Yankees’ bullpen for the second half. The big question is whether Cashman is willing to give up worthwhile trade chips for a reliever with two years and close to $40 million left on his contract.