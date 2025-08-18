MLB commissioner Rob Manfred offered up a bold idea on Sunday night that could have a huge effect on teams like the New York Yankees and Mets.

Manfred appeared during the broadcast of “Sunday Night Baseball” and suggested realignment is one of his big long-term goals. “In my mind, I think if we expand it provides us with an opportunity to geographically realign,” he said. ” I think we could save a lot of wear and tear in terms of travel. And I think our postseason format would be more appealing for entities like ESPN.”

If he gets his way and regional teams in different leagues end up in the same divisions and playing all year long, here are six rivalries that will get even more heated with MLB geographical realignment.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees and Mets already have one of the better rivalries in MLB due to having a pair of ravenous fan bases loyal to their clubs. And that is just from a couple of series per year. However, playing each other 13 times a year if they were in the same division might make Yankees vs. Mets even bigger than Yankees vs. Red Sox and Mets vs. Braves.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The in-city rivalry between the White Sox and Cubs is pretty much the Midwest version of the Yankees and Mets. They are a pair of clubs in a major market and with devoted fan bases. Being in the same division would quickly turn a twice-a-year clash into a bitter rivalry inside the Windy City.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ohio sports fans are already used to a pair of pro teams from inside the state being in the same division. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have been division rivals for some time, so it wouldn’t be a major adjustment to see the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds thrown into the same division. Their games each season are nice, but playing 13 times a year would add some fun intensity to Ohio baseball each summer.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If any teams would benefit from being forced into the same division in realignment, it would be the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays. Both franchises lack sizzle, even in their own stats. However, battling each other for a chance to reach the playoffs is something pro baseball in Florida badly needs.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The feud between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals is growing into one of the better interleague rivalries. The Os already have a boatload of young stars, and the Nats are developing their own. The two Maryland area teams fighting it out for the next decade over playoff spots would make MLB games far more interesting in the region in the years ahead.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani has eight more years left on his Los Angeles Dodgers contract. Could you imagine having to play his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, 13 times a year for the majority of that contract? The potential torture for the Angels would be more than enough reason to get their act together and try and cost the Dodgers the chance to reach the playoffs in future seasons.