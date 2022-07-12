MLB roundup: Max Scherzer strong as Mets turn back Braves

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer threw seven strong innings and Pete Alonso drove in two runs to help the New York Mets beat the host Atlanta Braves 4-1 in the opening game of a three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East.

The first-place Mets ended the Braves’ three-game winning streak and improved to 3-2 against Atlanta this season.

Scherzer (6-1) allowed one run on three hits and no walks with nine strikeouts in his second start since returning from a seven-week stint on the injured list. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this year that he has thrown seven innings and allowed three or fewer hits.

Atlanta ace Max Fried (9-3) did not have his best stuff. He allowed two runs on five hits and a season-high five walks with five strikeouts in five innings, his shortest outing of the season. Fried threw 99 pitches, 55 for strikes, and saw his nine-game winning streak end. It was his first loss since April 13.

Padres 6, Rockies 5

C.J. Abrams slugged a three-run homer, Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado socked solo shots and San Diego halted a 10-game losing streak in Denver by holding on for a victory over Colorado.

Cronenworth had three hits and scored twice while Abrams, Machado and Nomar Mazara each had two hits for the Padres, who won for just the sixth time in their past 17 games overall. Sean Manaea (4-4) gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Randal Grichuk homered for Colorado, which lost at home to the Padres for the first time since May 12, 2021. Jose Urena (0-1) yielded two runs and seven hits over six innings.

Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

Daulton Varsho capped a three-run third inning with a two-run single, and Arizona established a lead it would never relinquish in beating host San Francisco in the opener of a three-game series.

David Peralta and Sergio Alcantara also had run-scoring hits for the Diamondbacks, who took two of three from the Giants in a home series last week. Merrill Kelly (8-5) threw seven-plus strong innings, and three Arizona relievers finished off the win.

Alex Cobb (3-4) matched Kelly with a scoreless two innings before serving up a one-out single to Alek Thomas and a two-out hit to Christian Walker in the third. Peralta followed with an RBI single to right to open the scoring, and Varsho’s single to right later made it 3-0.

Royals 3, Tigers 1 (Game 1)

Rookie Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits, including his first Kauffman Stadium home run, and drove in two runs as Kansas City beat visiting Detroit in the first game of a day/night doubleheader.

Brad Keller (5-9) earned the victory with seven stellar innings, earning his fourth win in his last five starts. He allowed one run on just three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Scott Barlow picked up his 14th save. Michael Pineda (2-4) took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kansas City played its first game without second baseman Whit Merrifield (right toe discomfort) in the lineup since June 24, 2018 (553 games). It snapped the longest consecutive-games streak in Royals history.

Royals 7, Tigers 3 (Game 2)

Bobby Witt Jr. produced his first career four-hit game as host Kansas City completed the doubleheader sweep Detroit.

Kansas City had rookies in the top three spots in the lineup for the first time since 1999 — MJ Melendez, Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino — and they reached base eight times in the first three innings with five hits and three walks. They finished 7-for-11 with four RBIs, three walks and three runs.

Angel Zerpa (1-0), the Royals’ third pitcher, earned his first major league victory after throwing two scoreless innings in relief. Detroit starer Alex Faedo (1-5) gave up four runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked four and fanned two.

Pirates 5, Marlins 1

Mitch Keller tossed seven strong innings and Jake Marisnick hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh opened a four-game series with a win against host Miami.

Marisnick also doubled and scored two runs in his first game since undergoing left thumb surgery on May 12. Diego Castillo drove in two runs and Kevin Newman added three hits for Pittsburgh, which improved to 4-2 midway through its 12-game road trip.

Keller (3-6) earned his first victory since May 31 after allowing one run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts in the longest outing of his four-season career. Yerry De Los Santos pitched 1 1/3 scoreless inning, striking out four, for his third save.

Cardinals 6, Phillies 1

Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer and an RBI single to drive St. Louis past visiting Philadelphia.

Lars Nootbaar hit a solo homer for the Cardinals, who earned a split in the four-game series. The Phillies had won five of six before losing at St. Louis on Sunday and Monday, while the Cardinals had dropped six of seven prior to their latest two victories.

Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols hit a double for his 1,378th extra base hit, which moved him past Stan Musial for third place on baseball’s all-time list. St. Louis starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (6-7) allowed one run on six hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out five batters and walked none.

Guardians 8, White Sox 4

Rookie outfielder Nolan Jones drove in four runs and right-hander Cal Quantrill earned his first win in a month in Cleveland’s victory over visiting Chicago.

Quantrill (5-5) pitched six innings and allowed eight hits, four runs and one walk. He fanned three batters.

The Guardians jumped on losing pitcher Lance Lynn (1-2) for five runs in the first inning. Jones and Myles Straw each had two-run singles, while Franmil Reyes drove in the fifth run with a single. Cleveland batted around against Lynn, who was making just his sixth start of the season after having knee surgery in spring training.

Rays 10, Red Sox 5

Yandy Diaz went 3-for-3 and drove in the winning run with his second double as Tampa Bay opened a four-game series by pounding Boston in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Diaz, who recorded three runs, three RBIs and a hit by pitch, broke a 5-5 tie with a sixth-inning double.

Jonathan Aranda and Francisco Mejia went 2-for-4 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run off the bench, and Josh Lowe drove in a pair. Tampa Bay used a 14-hit attack to go to 5-2 against Boston.

Rangers 10, Athletics 8

Corey Seager connected on a no-doubt home run, and Josh H. Smith hit an inside-the-park homer as Texas outslugged Oakland in Arlington, Texas.

Seager, who has homered in four straight games and five of his last six, blasted his solo shot well over the wall in center to extend the Rangers’ lead to 6-2 in the fifth inning. It was his 20th homer of the season.

Leody Tavares added three hits, three RBIs and two runs as the Rangers took the opener of the three-game series.

