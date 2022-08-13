MLB roundup: Juan Soto hears cheers in return to Washington

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Grisham and Brandon Drury hit home runs and Manny Machado belted a two-run double as the San Diego Padres pounded the host Washington Nationals 10-5 on Friday night to open a three-game series.

The game’s overriding theme was the return of Juan Soto and Josh Bell to Washington barely a week after they were traded from the Nationals to San Diego. Soto drove in a run with a single and finished 2-for-6. Bell was 0-for-5 with a walk.

Drury, who also came on board during a recent trade with the Cincinnati Reds, was 3-for-4 and scored three runs. He hammered his 23rd homer of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth, giving him three long balls in nine games with the Padres.

San Diego starter Mike Clevinger (4-4) gave up one run on three hits in five innings. He picked up just his second victory in his last six decisions.

The Nationals lost for the eighth time in their last nine games despite Maikel Franco’s solo home run to lead off the ninth inning. Washington starter Cory Abbott (0-2) surrendered three runs in four innings, and then reliever Victor Arano was charged with five runs, one of which was earned.

Orioles 10, Rays 3

Jorge Mateo went 5-for-5 with two doubles while Cedric Mullins homered among his three hits as Baltimore routed Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Rougned Odor finished 4-for-5 and Anthony Santander went 3-for-5 as part of the Orioles’ 19-hit attack. Adley Rutschman homered, and Mullins, Rutschman, Odor, Mateo and Ramon Urias each drove in two runs. Baltimore starter Austin Voth (3-1) carried a no-hitter into the sixth before allowing a leadoff single to Jose Siri.

The surging Orioles are 38-23 since the start of June. Baltimore also is 8-2 since the start of August, while the Rays are 7-12 since the All-Star break.

Braves 4, Marlins 3

Rookie Michael Harris II ripped a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading visiting Atlanta past Miami.

Marlins reliever Elieser Hernandez (2-6) allowed the homer, snapping a 2-2 tie. Hernandez has given up 19 homers in just 55 innings this season.

Matt Olson also homered for Atlanta, lofting his 22nd blast of the season. Kenley Jansen, Atlanta’s sixth pitcher, earned his 25th save in 29 tries as he worked a scoreless ninth.

Cardinals 3, Brewers 1

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered as host St. Louis opened a key National League Central series against Milwaukee on a winning note.

The first-place Cardinals improved to 11-3 in their past 14 games and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Brewers. Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery (5-3) allowed four hits over six scoreless innings while throwing a career-high 108 pitches. Ryan Helsley tossed two scoreless innings for his 12th save.

Victor Caratini had three hits and an RBI for Milwaukee, which outhit St. Louis 8-6 but lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Goldschmidt gave the Cardinals a first-inning lead with a two-run homer against Eric Lauer (8-4). It was Goldschmidt’s second in as many games and 28th of the season.

Twins 4, Angels 0

Tyler Mahle threw six scoreless innings and Gio Urshela was a triple shy of the cycle as Minnesota blanked Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Mahle (6-7), making his second start for the Twins since being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in a deadline deal, gave up three hits and two walks while striking out six and making 86 pitches.

Urshela singled and scored in the second inning, doubled in the fourth and hit a solo homer in the sixth. Needing a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the eighth, Urshela struck out.

Guardians 8, Blue Jays 0

Right-hander Cal Quantrill allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer and visiting Cleveland defeated Toronto.

Quantrill, son of former Blue Jays pitcher Paul Quantrill, did not walk a batter and matched a season best with seven strikeouts. The only hit off Quantrill (9-5) was by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who doubled in the fourth inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 21 games.

Josh Naylor added a two-run home run for the Guardians in the opener of the three-game series. Ramirez also had a sacrifice fly, and his four RBIs give him 92 for the season. Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (8-5) allowed eight runs, eight hits and two walks in four innings. He also hit two batters.

Red Sox 3, Yankees 2 (10 innings)

Tommy Pham had a walk-off single in the 10th inning to lift Boston to a win against visiting New York in the opener of their three-game series.

J.D. Martinez had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had lost four of five. Garrett Whitlock (3-2) threw two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Aaron Judge drove in his 100th run of the season with a solo home run in the third inning for the Yankees, who have lost eight of nine. Judge reached 100 RBIs in his 109th game, the fastest by a Yankees player since Alex Rodriguez hit that mark in the 99th game in 2007.

Phillies 2, Mets 1 (10 innings)

Alec Bohm collected both RBIs for Philadelphia, including the tiebreaking, 10th-inning sacrifice fly that lifted the visitors to a win over New York.

Automatic runner Bryson Stott went to third on a groundout by Rhys Hoskins. Bohm followed with a flyout to right. Stott tagged up and would have been out with an accurate throw by Starling Marte, but the one-hopper glanced off the glove of Tomas Nido as Stott slid across the plate.

Marte almost scored the winning run in similar fashion in the bottom of the ninth. He led off the inning with a double and went to third on a long flyout to center field by Francisco Lindor. Marte was thrown out at the plate by Philadelphia left fielder Matt Vierling while trying to score on Daniel Vogelbach’s fly ball.

White Sox 2, Tigers 0

Andrew Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning to back a combined shutout by four pitchers as Chicago earned a win over visiting Detroit.

Michael Kopech exited after six no-hit innings for the White Sox, who stopped a two-game losing streak while extending the Tigers’ skid to five. He allowed three walks and registered a career-high 11 strikeouts. Reynaldo Lopez (5-2) got the win, and Liam Hendriks notched his 24th save.

Tigers reliever Alex Lange (4-3) took the loss. Starter Daniel Norris got a no-decision after throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings, his longest outing of the year.

Mariners 6, Rangers 2

Julio Rodriguez had a two-run single and fellow rookie George Kirby tossed 5 2/3 strong innings to fuel visiting Seattle to a victory over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

J.P. Crawford had a sacrifice fly and Eugenio Suarez’s double allowed two runs to score in the ninth inning for the Mariners, who have won nine in a row against Texas and 12 of 14 encounters this season. Seattle also moved a season-high 10 games above .500 after handing the Rangers their eighth loss in their last 11 contests.

Carlos Santana ripped a one-out double off Taylor Hearn (5-7) in the fourth inning and advanced to third after a pair of walks. Jose Leclerc relieved Hearn and promptly surrendered a single to right field by Rodriguez that plated both Santana and Adam Frazier and staked the Mariners to a 3-1 lead. Hearn relieved starter Josh Sborz and surrendered three runs on as many hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Astros 7, Athletics 5

Kyle Tucker smacked his third career grand slam as part of a six-run fifth inning and Houston held on for a victory over visiting Oakland.

Athletics reliever Sam Moll (2-1) failed to retire any of the four batters he faced, allowing a single to Yordan Alvarez before walking Alex Bregman to bring Tucker to the plate. Tucker followed by depositing his 21st home run into the right field seats, his second grand slam of the season, lifting Houston to a 5-2 lead.

Vimael Machin and Jonah Bride laced a single and double in succession to chase Astros starter Luis Garcia (9-8), and pinch hitter Skye Bolt delivered a two-run double off Will Smith that sliced the Houston lead to 6-4.

Dodgers 8, Royals 3

Tony Gonsolin was unhittable through six innings before finally allowing a couple of hits and a run in the seventh, as Los Angeles won its 11th straight game with a victory over Kansas City.

Gonsolin (14-1) is now tied for the National League lead in wins (14) with Atlanta’s Kyle Wright. Josh Staumont (3-2) faced five batters without recording an out. He allowed five runs on four hits and a walk.

In the seventh, Los Angeles loaded the bases with no outs against Staumont. Trea Turner rolled a single between third and short, scoring two runs. Freddie Freeman followed with an RBI double. A wild pitch and Justin Turner’s sacrifice fly plated the fourth and fifth runs. Kansas City’s first hit was a one-out single by Vinnie Pasquantino in the seventh. Michael A. Taylor’s two-out double scored Pasquantino.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Brian Serven homered, Wynton Bernard singled in his major league debut, and Colorado beat Arizona in Denver. Dinelson Lamet (1-1) got the win in relief of Antonio Senzatela, and Carlos Estevez pitched the ninth for his second save.

Bernard, 31, spent 10-plus seasons in the farm systems of five teams before playing in his first major league debut at age 31. In addition to his first hit, he stole a base and scored a run during Colorado’s winning rally in the seventh.

Cooper Hummel doubled and drove in two runs for the Diamondbacks. Chris Devenski (2-1) took the loss in relief of Zach Davies, who gave up three runs in five innings.

Giants 5, Pirates 3

Mike Yastrzemski doubled, homered and drove in three runs, and Alex Young pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning to protect a one-run lead as San Francisco held off visiting Pittsburgh.

All of Yastrzemski’s RBIs came against Pirates starter Bryse Wilson (2-7), who worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Giants starter Carlos Rodon (11-6) was pulled after six innings, having allowed two runs and six hits. He struck out seven without issuing a walk.

–Field Level Media