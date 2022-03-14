MLB free agency roundup: Nationals, LHP Sean Doolittle back together

Sep 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners reliever Sean Doolittle (62) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners won 13-4. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Sean Doolittle is back in the Washington Nationals bullpen, agreeing to a one-year contract.

The Nationals also agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Anibal Sanchez, MLB Network reported.

Doolittle, a two-time All-Star, split the 2021 season between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners.

He has 112 career saves — 75 of them with the Nationals, who acquired Doolittle in 2017 from the Oakland A’s at the trade deadline — but a combined 4.71 ERA in the past two seasons.

Sanchez signed a minor-league deal with Washington.

The 38-year-old can make up to $2 million if he stays on the roster. General manager Mike Rizzo attended a showcase for Sanchez on Saturday and came away impressed.

Over his 15-year MLB career, Sanchez has a record of 112-113 and a 4.05 ERA. He was 4-5 (6.62 ERA) with the Nationals in 2020 and did not play last season.

–Field Level Media