Minnesota Vikings ‘plan’ to fire Mike Zimmer, keep GM Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings hired head coach Mike Zimmer in 2014 and the franchise has enjoyed eight years of relative success. But after consecutive losing seasons, changes are reportedly looming in Minnesota.

Zimmer entered the season on the NFL coaching hot seat. Minnesota missed the playoffs the season before, the second time in three years. With more than enough talent on the roster to win consistently, ownership established a playoff mandate.

Initially, it seemed like the Vikings would make it in. But losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rans in December forced the team into a win-or-eliminated matchup in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. With Kirk Cousins sidelined, the Vikings were blown out.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Vikings are now planning to move on from Zimmer after Week 18. The move would likely come on the NFL’s Black Monday when several coaches will be axed. But the Vikings’ front office has reportedly already made up its mind.

Minnesota Vikings record (Mike Zimmer era): 71-56-1, 2-3 in playoffs

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension in 2020, hoping the respected head coach would continue to use his leadership to build this team into a winner. But the Vikings have delivered consecutive seven-win seasons since he signed that deal and frustrations mounted in recent months.

The 65-year-old joined the organization after serving as the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator (2008-’13), earning a reputation as one of the smartest defensive-minded coaches in the NFL. The Vikings won multiple playoff games with Zimmer, but could never seem to consistently deliver in big moments.

Minnesota Vikings in one-score games: 3-9

Notably, per Jason La Canfora, the Vikings intend to keep general manager Rick Spielman. He joined the franchise as vice president of player personnel in 2006, holding that role until being promoted to his current title in 2012. With Spielman returning next season, that makes it more likely Kirk Cousins will be under center for Minnesota in Week 1.