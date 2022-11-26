Michigan vs Ohio State will reportedly include returns of Blake Corum and Miyan Willams

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan vs Ohio State in Week 13 is one of the biggest games in college football this season, and it looks like both teams will play two important, and recently injured, stars in the hopes that they can make an impact on this massive matchup.

No. 3 Michigan versus No. 2 Ohio State is far and away the most anticipated game on Saturday afternoon. A win for either team should guarantee a spot in the college football playoffs and doom the other to miss out on the lucrative tournament. It is a must-win game and both teams are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach.

That is why it is unsurprising that the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes will reportedly play their top running backs despite questions about each man’s health.

On Saturday morning, ESPN reported that Wolverines star running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum will try and give it a go against the Buckeyes today. Corum suffered a knee injury last week against Illinois that had many wondering if he might be done for the season and headed to serious surgery.

Blake Corum stats (2022): 245 carries, 1,457 yards, 18 TD, 5.9 YPC

The outlet noted Corum will be closely monitored during workouts before the Michigan vs Ohio State game and that “Corum isn’t expected to be 100 percent in the wake of the injury, and the number of carries he will receive and his general effectiveness when he does get the ball are questions lingering over his return.”

Michigan vs Ohio State will also see the return of Miyan Williams

Credit: Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes

The Michigan vs Ohio State matchup on Saturday will also feature the return of another notable — but less Heisman-worthy — running back on the Ohio State side of the equation as well.

After missing last week’s game against Maryland with a lower-body injury, following a scary moment where he had to be carted off the field on Nov. 12, ESPN also revealed that Miyan Williams will be back in action and carry most of the running load. Fellow backfield mate TreVeyon Henderson will be out in Week 13.

Williams has had a strong season in 2022 as he’s furthered his reputation as one of the toughest runners in the nation. This season he has rushed for 783 yards on 117 carries and has racked up 13 touchdowns.