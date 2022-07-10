Mets place C James McCann (oblique) on IL

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets placed catcher James McCann on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left oblique strain.

McCann sustained the injury while tagging out Miami’s Jesus Sanchez at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 5-4, 10-inning win over the Marlins. McCann exited and was replaced by Tomas Nido.

New York recalled Patrick Mazeika from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

The injury is a blow for McCann, who was sidelined for six-plus weeks earlier this season after breaking the hamate bone in his left hand.

“I’m disappointed for him,” Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters prior to Sunday’s game. “Obviously the team, but I’m disappointed for him because I know how hard (he worked). The trainers were talking, I don’t know if they’ve ever had anybody work harder to get back from the hamate.”

McCann, 32, is batting just .183 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 30 games this season. He is a .244 career hitter with 77 homers and 309 RBIs in 752 games with the Detroit Tigers (2014-18), Chicago White Sox (2019-20) and Mets.

Mazeika, 28, batted .167 with one homer and four RBIs in 17 games for New York earlier this season.

The Mets are also waiting on test results for outfielder Starling Marte, who departed Saturday’s game with left groin tightness.

–Field Level Media