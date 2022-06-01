2022 Memorial Tournament television schedule, tee times and more

The 2022 Memorial Tournament will kick off from Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, on Thursday.

This annual event is hosted by all-time great golfer Jack Nicklaus and is considered one of the top non-majors of the PGA season.

Fresh off Sam Burns taking the Charles Schwab Challenge during Memorial Day Weekend, some of the best golfers will be on the scene in Ohio. Below, we provide you with the TV schedule, tee times and a whole lot more fo the four-day event. But before we do that, let’s give a brief synopsis about what the Memorial Tournament is.

What is the Memorial Tournament?

Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was started all the way back in back in 1976. Jack Nicklaus started the tournament in the greater Columbus area where he grew up. He designed the course two years before the inaugural event.

It was roughly a decade before that Nicklaus opened up about wanting to give back to the Columbus area. Hence, why there’s a lot of charities involved when it comes to the annual Memorial Tournament.

Roger Maltbie won the first event in 1976 with Nicklaus coming out on top the following year. In fact, one of the greatest golfers in the history of the event won it twice. Hale Irwin, Greg Norman and Tom Watson also won it twice. Tiger Woods holds the record with five Memorial Tournament wins.

What channel is the Memorial Tournament on?

The Golf Channel will have live coverage of the event on Thursday and Friday from 2-6 PM EST. On Saturday and Sunday, the same channel will provide coverage from 12:30-2:30 PM EST with CBS finishing the day from 2:30-6:00 PM EST.

ESPN+ will have live streaming coverage of the tournament from 8:15 AM to 7:00 PM EST throughout the four-day event.

Memorial Tournament tee times

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thursday

First tee

7 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers

7:12 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Kramer Hickok, Aaron Rai

7:24 a.m. — Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, Brandon Hagy

7:36 a.m. — Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, William McGirt

7:48 a.m. — Luke List, Lucas Glover, Martin Laird

8 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

8:12 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Luke Donald

8:24 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Rickie Fowler

8:36 a.m. — Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Matt Jones

8:48 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Chan Kim, John Pak

12 noon — Aaron Wise, Mito Pereira, Doug Ghim

12:12 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy

12:24 p.m. — Cameron Tringale, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley

12:36 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:48 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

1:12 p.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

1:24 p.m. — Hudson Swafford, C.T. Pan, Danny Willett

1:36 p.m. — Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Wyndham Clark

1:48 p.m. — David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Curtis Luck

10th tee

7 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Cameron Young

7:12 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney

7:24 a.m. — Anirban Lahiri, Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley

7:36 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott

7:48 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer

8 a.m. — Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

8:12 a.m. — Lucas Herbert, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris

8:24 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell

8:36 a.m. — Harris English, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley

8:48 a.m. — Bo Hoag, Min Woo Lee, James Piot

12 noon — Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Sam Ryder

12:12 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:24 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore

12:36 p.m. — Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Patton Kizzire

12:48 p.m. — Cam Davis, Ryan Palmer, Adam Long

1 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners

1:12 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Stewart Cink, J.T. Poston

1:24 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman

1:36 p.m. — Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk, Alex Noren

1:48 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu, Jediah Morgan

Friday

First tee

7 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Sam Ryder

7:12 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7:24 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore

7:36 a.m. — Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Patton Kizzire

7:48 a.m. — Cam Davis, Ryan Palmer, Adam Long

8 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners

8:12 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Stewart Cink, J.T. Poston

8:24 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman

8:36 a.m. — Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk, Alex Noren

8:48 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu, Jediah Morgan

12 noon — Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Cameron Young

12:12 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney

12:24 p.m. — Anirban Lahiri, Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley

12:36 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott

12:48 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer

1 p.m. — Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

1:12 p.m. — Lucas Herbert, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris

1:24 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell

1:36 p.m. — Harris English, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley

1:48 p.m. — Bo Hoag, Min Woo Lee, James Piot

10th tee

7 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Mito Pereira, Doug Ghim

7:12 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy

7:24 a.m. — Cameron Tringale, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley

7:36 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:48 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

8 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

8:12 a.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

8:24 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, C.T. Pan, Danny Willett

8:36 a.m. — Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Wyndham Clark

8:48 a.m. — David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Curtis Luck

12 noon — Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers

12:12 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Kramer Hickok, Aaron Rai

12:24 p.m. — Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, Brandon Hagy

12:36 p.m. — Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, William McGirt

12:48 p.m. — Luke List, Lucas Glover, Martin Laird

1 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

1:12 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Luke Donald

1:24 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Rickie Fowler

1:36 p.m. — Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Matt Jones

1:48 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Chan Kim, John Pak

Odds to win the 2022 Memorial Tournament (Odds Shark)

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jon Rahm (+1000): A month removed from his win at the Mexico Open, Rahm heads into the Memorial after struggling to a plus-6 in the PGA Championship. He won this tournament back in 2020 before having to withdraw last year.

Rory McIlroy (+1100): This will represent McIlroy’s 11th start in the Memorial Tournament. He’s finished in the top 10 four times with a personal-best top-four position in 2016. McIlroy is also coming off three consecutive top-10 finishes, including finishing second in th 2022 Masters.

Patrick Cantlay (+1600): Cantlay won this evnt back in 2019 with a staggering minus-19. It represented the best performance since Tiger Woods back in 2001 and is tied for the second-best mark of the Memorial Tournament behind Tom Lehman’s minus-20 back in 1994. Most recently, Cantlay took home the honors at the 2021 Memorial Tournament with a minus-13 — defeating Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

Cameron Smith (+1800): Surprisingly, Smith has finished a combined plus-26 in his past four starts in this tournament. So, why is he among the favorites? It’s all about the 28-year-old’s performance thus far this season. The Queensland native has two wins and five top-10 finishes in just 11 starts. He finished in third place in the 2022 Masters back in April.

Collin Morikawa (+1800): The 25-year-old Morikawa has had somewhat of an up-and-down 2022 season. He’s coming off four consecutive finishes outside of the top-25 after placing fifth in the Masters. However, Morikawa has a history of success at the Memorial. He lost in the playoff to Cantlay last year.

Memorial Tournament results (past 10 years)