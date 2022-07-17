Mariners defeat Rangers, extend win streak to 14

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Raleigh and Ty France each homered and drove in two runs as the visiting Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sam Haggerty had three hits for Seattle, which completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers. The Mariners matched the longest winning streak in the majors this season, set by the Atlanta Braves last month.

France had two hits for Seattle, which will attempt to match its club-record 15-game winning streak after the All-Star break. The Mariners won 15 straight in 2001.

Marcus Semien homered among his two hits for Texas, which has lost six of its last eight games.

Ryan Borucki (2-0) relieved Seattle starter Chris Flexen in the fourth inning and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Texas took an early lead on Semien’s two-out, solo homer in the third. The 418-foot blast was Semien’s 13th of the season and 12th since the beginning of June.

Seattle moved ahead on Raleigh’s 13th homer, a two-run shot with two outs in the fourth against Glenn Otto (4-6).

Texas threatened in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with two out, but Josh Smith grounded out to second baseman Adam Frazier.

France, who was named to his first All-Star Game prior to the contest, extended Seattle’s lead with a two-out, solo homer in the fifth.

Otto allowed three runs on five hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Seattle, which has won eight straight series and 22 of its past 25 games since June 21, drew clear with three runs in the seventh.

Rodriguez doubled in two runs against Garrett Richards with one out and France followed with a run-scoring single to center.

Flexen allowed one run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings, striking out three with one walk.

The Rangers pushed a run across in the seventh on Corey Seager’s RBI single against Matt Brash. Seager is batting .405 (15-for-37) during his 10-game hitting streak.

