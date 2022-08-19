Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI charge on Friday morning

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on Friday morning in Georgia, charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane.

According to CBS 46 News, the 31-year-old outfielder was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. on Friday morning. He was pulled over for failure to maintain his lane by the Norcross Police Department and it was determined that he was under the influence.

Marcell Ozuna stats (2022): .214/.263/.393, .656 OPS, 20 home runs, 46 RBI

“Failure to maintain lane means that a driver should remain within their designated lane without crossing over or touching the lines. It can mean the line to the left or right of the vehicle. When changing lanes, a driver must properly alert other drivers and wait until it is safe to change lanes.” Georgia law on failure to maintain lane

Ozuna’s DUI arrest comes less than 15 months after he was arrested in Florida on charges of family violence battery and aggravated assault by strangulation. However, state prosecutors dropped the felony charges and reduced them to misdemeanors for family violence battery and simple assault.

A two-time All-Star and a 2020 selection to the All-MLB First Team, Ozuna agreed in 2021 to enter a diversion program and was placed on probation. Major League Baseball suspended him 20 games for violating the MLB Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Marcell Ozuna contract: $16 million salary (2022)

Ozuna is still owed $32 million over the next two years by Atlanta and the club holds a $16 million option for the 2025 season with a $1 million buyout. Now facing two criminal charges, the Braves’ slugger could once again be facing a suspension. If Ozuna misses time, Atlanta would likely provide more at-bats to Robbie Grossman and Guillermo Heredia.

