Published July 15, 2022

Maple Leafs sign forward Calle Jarnkrok to four-year deal

May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Calle Jarnkrok (91) during the face off against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year, $8.4 million deal on Friday.

Jarnkrok, 30, split last season between the Seattle Kraken (49 games) and Calgary Flames (17) and had 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists).

Jarnkrok spent his first eight NHL seasons with the Nashville Predators before being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft in July 2021.

Overall, he has 106 goals and 135 assists (241 points) in 574 NHL games.

The Swede has reached double digits in goals in each of the past seven seasons.

–Field Level Media

