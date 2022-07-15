Maple Leafs sign forward Calle Jarnkrok to four-year deal

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year, $8.4 million deal on Friday.

Jarnkrok, 30, split last season between the Seattle Kraken (49 games) and Calgary Flames (17) and had 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists).

Jarnkrok spent his first eight NHL seasons with the Nashville Predators before being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft in July 2021.

Overall, he has 106 goals and 135 assists (241 points) in 574 NHL games.

The Swede has reached double digits in goals in each of the past seven seasons.

