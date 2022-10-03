LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks (spinal cord bruise) to miss 5-6 weeks

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and will miss five to six weeks, coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

Kelly said Banks did not sustain any structural damage in the game Saturday vs. Auburn.

The injury occurred on the opening kickoff as Banks made a tackle. Despite the “scary situation,” as Kelly called it, Banks was assessed a 15-yard targeting penalty and ejected.

He was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital, evaluated and released in the care of team doctors. He accompanied the Tigers back to Baton Rouge.

A graduate transfer from Ohio State, Banks had played in just one game prior to Saturday for No. 25 LSU.

Kelly said Banks would take part in non-contact drills next week.

Kelly also said quarterback Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State was in good shape after getting banged up in the 21-17 win at Auburn. He was just 8-for-20 passing for 80 yards before being replaced by Garrett Nussmeier.

No. 25 LSU (4-1) is scheduled to host No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) on Saturday.

–Field Level Media