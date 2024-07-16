Los Angeles Lakers news: Team hires top assistant for JJ Redick’s staff

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Redick was a bit slow in filling out his staff as the Los Angeles Lakers made the former NBA player their next head coach.

By now, it’s known that Los Angeles lost out to some top assistants to the rival Golden State Warriors earlier in the offseason.

Boy, have Redick and the Lakers rebounded. After hiring former NBA head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks, they have made the biggest move yet.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have hired Sacramento Kings G-League coach Lindsey Harding. She will presumably be a lead assistant on Redick’s staff.

What the Lindsey Harding hiring means for the Los Angeles Lakers

Harding, 40, is a former standout player at Duke and in the WNBA. She obviously has a longstanding relationship with Redick dating back to their days together at Duke and when she was an assistant during his stint as a player for the Philadelphia 76ers.

She earned the G-League Coach of the Year honors this past season and had interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets opening.

A fast riser up NBA coaching ranks, Harding joins the likes of Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley as women who could soon land head coaching gigs. She obviously brings experience to the mix on Redick’s staff.