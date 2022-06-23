Los Angeles Lakers land 35th pick from Orlando Magic in trade

The 2022 NBA Draft takes place tonight at 8 PM EST on ESPN. Despite the Los Angeles Lakers finishing with the eighth-worst record in basketball, they do not hold the No. 8 pick in tonight’s draft, thanks to the Anthony Davis trade in 2019.

They also do not hold their own second-round pick, slated to be pick No. 38, due to the Russell Westbrook trade in 2021.

Because of these deals, the Lakers were set to enter tonight’s player selection process without the ability to select a player. But not anymore, thanks to a draft day trade.

Los Angeles Lakers acquire a draft pick from Magic

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers and Magic have agreed to a trade. The deal gives the Lakers the 35th pick in tonight’s draft, sending a 2028 second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic.

Although it’s in the second round, it being the fifth selection in the second round, makes this a fairly decent draft pick at No. 35.

The Lakers are always searching for more shooters to surround LeBron James and Russell Westbrook with, yet they could also add some more size to the roster, offering more protection should Anthony Davis or LBJ have to miss an extended stretch of action once again. Now, they have the opportunity to add a player with much higher odds of making the roster.

Of course, the Magic get to select first overall, and they still have the 32nd pick as well, so parting with their last pick of the night isn’t a big loss. They already have plenty of young talent that needs to see more floor time. This trade appears to be one of the few that helps both teams from the jump.

