Likely New Orleans Saints’ next head coach revealed by NFL insider

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

When Sean Payton left the New Orleans Saints following a 9-8 season in 2021, the team turned to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to fill the vacancy. While Darren Rizzi took over after Allen led the Saints to a 2-7 start in 2024, Rizzi only led New Orleans to a 3-5 record.

This time, instead of promoting from within, the Saints are widely expected to look outside the organization to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Kellen Moore expected to become next New Orleans Saints head coach

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Who will be the next New Orleans Saints’ head coach? All Signs are pointing to the team being ready to make their next hire.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Saints are “closing in on their next head coach,” and “all signs” are “pointing to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as the likely choice.”

The Saints have even begun informing other candidates who were in the running that they are no longer in consideration to be hired in New Orleans this offseason.

“Other candidates who have interviewed for the job in recent weeks, as well as their agents, were called Friday morning with confirmation that the Saints are moving on, team and league sources confirmed to The Athletic. New Orleans is planning to meet with Moore after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9. He can’t officially be hired until then.” Russini in Saints/Kellen Moore

New Orleans considered several candidates for the job, bringing in three options for a second interview with the team. Those options were New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The Eagles had the NFL’s seventh-highest scoring offense this season with Moore acting as the team’s play-caller. He’s also been the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, but the former NFL quarterback has never been a head coach before.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections