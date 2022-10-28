Liberty extends coach Hugh Freeze through 2030

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty extended football coach Hugh Freeze’s contract through the 2030 season on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed but ESPN reported Freeze, 53, will average just under $5 million per season.

The Flames are 7-1 this year and 33-12 (3-0 in bowl games) since Freeze was hired before the 2019 season.

“We are grateful for Coach Freeze’s outstanding leadership of Liberty Football and the positive influence he has on our student-athletes,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said in a statement. “Liberty Football is realizing the vision that was cast for it decades ago and we are excited that Coach Freeze will lead the program into the future.”

The Flames defeated BYU 41-14 last Saturday before a Williams Stadium-record crowd of 24,012 fans in Lynchburg, Va.

An FBS independent program, Liberty has a bye this weekend before traveling to face Arkansas on Nov. 5.

Freeze previously coached one season at Arkansas State (2011) and five seasons at Ole Miss (2012-16). His overall record is 82-40 (.672), including a 6-2 record in bowl games.

