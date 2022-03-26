Leaders keep pace as LCS Spring Split group stage nears end

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The top three teams in the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split earned wins Friday as the final week of the group stage got underway.

First-place Cloud9 (13-3) defeated Dignitas (7-9) in 30 minutes on blue. Second-place Team Liquid (12-4) downed Golden Guardians (7-9) in 27 minutes on red, and third-place 100 Thieves (11-5) got past TSM (4-12) in 28 minutes on red for their sixth consecutive win.

In the day’s other action, Evil Geniuses (8-8) beat FlyQuest (8-8) in 30 minutes on blue, and Counter Logic Gaming (6-10) topped Immortals (4-12) in 35 minutes on red. Immortals lost their eighth consecutive match.

The group stage (Feb. 5 through Sunday) of the North American competition consists of a double round robin with each team playing 18 best-of-one matches. The top six teams qualify for the playoffs — meaning Evil Geniuses, FlyQuest, Dignitas, Golden Guardians and Counter Logic Gaming are battling for the last three spots.

The top four playoff finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.

South Korea’s Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol led Cloud9 on Friday with a 4-0-2 kill-death-assist ratio. Belgium’s Ersin “Blue” Goren wound up at 3-2-3 for Dignitas.

Steven “Hans sama” Liv logged a 6-0-6 K-D-A ratio for Team Liquid. The Netherlands’ Milo “Pridestalker” Wehnes finished at 1-1-2 for Golden Guardians.

Germany’s Felix “Abbedagge” Braun put up a 14-1-5 K-D-A ratio for 100 Thieves. The United States’ Edward “Tactical” Ra had a 4-5-3 K-D-A ratio for TSM.

The United States’ Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki paced Evil Geniuses at 5-0-8, while Canada’s Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen recorded a 3-2-2 mark for FlyQuest.

Turkey’s Fatih “Luger” Guven notched a 5-1-9 K-D-A ratio for Counter Logic Gaming. The 6-2-2 K-D-A ratio of Romania’s Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir wasn’t enough for Immortals.

Week 8 continues Saturday with five matches:

–Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

–Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

–Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

–TSM vs. Counter Logic Gaming

–Immortals vs. FlyQuest

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 13-3

2. Team Liquid, 12-4

3. 100 Thieves, 11-5

T4. Evil Geniuses, 8-8

T4. FlyQuest, 8-8

T6. Dignitas, 7-9

T6. Golden Guardians, 7-9

8. Counter Logic Gaming, 6-10

T9. Immortals, 4-12

T9. TSM, 4-12

–Field Level Media