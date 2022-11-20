fbpx
Published November 20, 2022

Late interception clinches USC win over UCLA, trip to title game

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the UCLA Bruins with wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) and wide receiver Michael Jackson III (9) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Korey Foreman’s interception of Dorian Thompson-Robinson with 1:25 remaining preserved No. 7-ranked USC’s 48-45, road win over rival and No. 16 UCLA Saturday in Pasadena, California, and preserved the Trojans’ College Football Playoff aspirations.

USC (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12 Conference) gave up three consecutive UCLA touchdowns over the late third quarter and into the fourth. Laiatu Latu delivered a critical third-down sack, forcing the Trojans’ first punt of the game and giving the Bruins possession again.

UCLA (8-3, 5-3) was driving when Thompson-Robinson found Jake Bobo for a 27-yard gain, part of Bobo’s team-high 76 yards receiving.

On the next play, Foreman stepped in front of Thompson-Robinson’s pass attempt up the middle for USC’s third interception of the UCLA quarterback, to get the critical stop.

With the win, USC sewed up a berth in the Dec. 2 Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans close the regular season hosting nonconference rival Notre Dame.

Thompson-Robinson completed 23-of-38 pass attempts for 309 yards with four touchdown passes — three to tight end Michael Ezeike — and rushed for another 81 yards with two touchdowns.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams outdueled him, setting a career-high with 470 yards on 32-of-43 passing. Jordan Addison caught 11 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown, and Kyle Ford hauled in Williams’ other touchdown pass.

Williams added another 33 yards with a touchdown on the ground, while Austin Jones — starting in place of the injured Travis Dye – ran for 120 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns.

UCLA (8-3, 5-3) jumped ahead 14-0, capitalizing on a pair of early USC misfires deep in Bruins territory. The Trojans had three trips into the UCLA red zone that failed to net any points.

The Bruins, meanwhile, went 4-of-4 on red-zone attempts. UCLA’s inability to slow the USC offense, which gained 649 total yards, made the difference. The Bruins gained 507 yards.

–Field Level Media

