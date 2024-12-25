Last chance to download these 10 NASCAR video games

This week will be the last chance to download a digital copy of NASCAR games developed by Motorsport Games.

With iRacing taking over the license for the sanctioning body in 2025, the games produced by the outgoing developer will be delisted at the end of the year.

Keep in mind that once purchased, digital games can be played indefinitely but they will not be available once the clock turns to Midnight on January 1. Until then, each title is also available for just a couple of dollars each, depending on where you purchase them.

The soon to be delisted titled are as follows:

NASCAR ’15

NASCAR Rivals

NASCAR Heat Evolution

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+

NASCAR Heat Mobile

NASCAR Heat 2

NASCAR Heat 3

NASCAR Heat 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NASCAR Heat 6

NASCAR 21: Ignition

With all of this said, there is a lot of excitement for the next generation of NASCAR console games as iRacing is the premier driving simulator on PC. It’s physics engine is so realistic that real-life racers profess to using the platform to learn new tracks or to sharpen skills during the off-season.

Marrying the market expertise of iRacing to the Unreal Engine for current generation consoles is something the entire industry has a lot of excitement for.

iRacing also recently released a developer’s diary to keep fans appraised of their process.