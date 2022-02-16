Las Vegas Raiders roster review: Linebackers

With the new addition of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, that was going to attract some players who were familiar in his system in the past.

In addition, with the experience Bradley and linebackers coach Richard Smith have as NFL coaches, both have the ability to teach younger players and rookies how professional football is different compared to the collegiate level.

Both of those aspects were on display this season in the Las Vegas Raiders linebackers room, which is our next stop on the Raiders roster review.

Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman

Last spring was the first time Denzel Perryman was a free agent after spending his first six seasons in the NFL with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers.

In March, Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with Carolina. Towards the end of the preseason, the 29-year-old was traded to Las Vegas and reunited with his former Chargers defensive coordinator.

This season, Perryman started 16 games, including the playoffs. During the regular season, he played in 83% of the defensive snaps and recorded three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries to go along with 154 tackles.

Perryman’s 154 total tackles were more than triple from 2020 and his 102 solo tackles were four times higher than his solo tackle amount from a season ago.

All of those numbers earned Perryman his first Pro Bowl nod and got to experience it with three of his teammates at home inside Allegiant Stadium.

Perryman said his coaches and teammates helped him achieve an effective 2021 campaign.

“I’m very appreciative,” Perryman said days after Las Vegas’ 26-19 loss in the AFC Wild Card. “It’s opportunity given and I took full advantage of that. As far as the success and all the things I was able to do this season, I give full-on credit to my teammates and everyone in this building.” Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman on success in 2021

Heading into 2022, Perryman needs to be able to stack his 2021 season with Smith continuing to be the team’s linebacker coach.

KJ Wright

The 2021 season was the first time in K.J. Wright’s 10-year career where he wasn’t with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2014 Super Bowl Champion and 2016 Pro Bowler used his previous experiences in his first season in the Silver and Black.

In the Raiders defensive scheme, Wright was able to provide depth and versatility to a young defense along with advice and guidance to his teammates.

Wright played in all 18 games for the Raiders this season and started eight times.

The veteran linebacker recorded 52 total tackles and two tackles for loss, while playing in a career season-low 37% snaps this season.

This spring, Wright is a free agent and will look to provide a veteran presence to any club he signs with.

Cory Littleton

In 2021, Cory Littleton was looking to get back to his 2019 form when he recorded 134 tackles and 3.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams, a season before coming to the Raiders.

Last season, Littleton recorded 82 tackles and four tackles for loss in his first year. As a result, the 2018 Pro Bowler was looking to make progress in his second season with Las Vegas

After playing in at least 90% of the snaps from 2018-2020 under then-defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, Littleton only saw 57% of the defensive snaps this season, which is due to the emergence of Divine Deablo.

Through the team’s first 11 games, Littleton played in 72% of the snaps before his playing time tapered off and only saw action on special teams late in the year.

In total, Littleton played in all 18 games this season and recorded 103 tackles and a fumble recovery to go along with four pass deflections.

The question for players like Littleton, who are returning in 2022 is how they will respond to their third defensive coordinator in three years as sources say Patrick Graham is expected to take over.

Next season, Littleton will enter the final year of his three-year deal that he signed in 2020.

Nicholas Morrow

In 2021, Nicholas Morrow was coming a 2020 season where he recorded a career-high 75% snap rate across 14 games.

However, during a joint practice with the Rams in August, Morrow suffered an ankle injury that would ultimately sideline him for the entire season on injured reserve.

There was a chance for Morrow to return for the AFC Wild Card game against Cincinnati, but he was still dealing with soreness and did not play.

The fifth-year veteran is a free agent this spring as he enters his age-27 season in the NFL in 2022.

Divine Deablo

In 2021, the Raiders used one of their two third-round picks on Divine Deablo, who came from Virginia Tech.

During the season, Deablo played in all 18 games and earned his first NFL start in Week 13 as he emerged as the starter over Littleton. He recorded 53 tackles while seeing time both on defense and special teams in 2021.

As the season progressed, the 23-year-old was able to provide depth at the linebacker position as he gained more knowledge and experience from teammates, such as Wright and Perryman.

One of Deablo’s top moments of the season came when he and Johnathan Hankins combined to stop Cleveland’s Nick Chubb late in the game, which led to the team’s 17-16 victory and stay in playoff contention.

Perryman said Deablo was able to be successful when his number was called, and in 2022, the linebacker group will be something to watch with Perryman, Littleton and Deablo returning.

“Deablo is able to come in and start playing, just pick up,” Perryman said. “You’ve got to have that next man up mentality. If everyone comes back, it is going to be scary.” Las Vegas Raiders’ Denzel Perryman speaking about linebacker depth

