Lakers G Patrick Beverley suspended three games

Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley three games without pay on Thursday for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court.

Per the NBA release, the suspension was “based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

The incident occurred with 3:55 left in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 115-105 loss at Phoenix on Tuesday.

Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game.

He will begin serving his suspension on Friday when the Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs. He is eligible to return for Los Angeles’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Beverley, 34, is averaging 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 14 games this season, his first with the Lakers.

While playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley drew a one-game suspension after shoving Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court on June 30, 2021.

–Field Level Media