Kurt Busch out of race at Pocono with ‘concussion-like’ symptoms

Kurt Busch said he will not participate in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway because of “concussion-like” symptoms.

Busch, 43, hit the wall when he spun out during qualifying Saturday in Turn 3 at the raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The car spun again and hit the wall a second time, but Busch was able to exit on his own.

He did not pass medical protocols Sunday.

“NASCAR has done a great job of putting the driver’s health before competition and I respect the decision they have made,” Busch tweeted Sunday. “I’m still having concussion-like symptoms from yesterday’s impact in qualifying. The tests demonstrate I am still recovering. I will continue to follow the medical team’s recommendations.”

Busch, who drives for 23XI Racing, will be replaced in the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 by 19-year-old Ty Gibbs.

Busch, with 776 career Cup starts to his credit, is in his first season driving for the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Gibbs, the grandson of Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs, finished second on Saturday in the Xfinity Series race.

–Field Level Media