Kurt Busch (concussion) won’t race full-time in 2023

Driver Kurt Busch announced Saturday that he will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

“I know I’m not 100 percent in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch wrote on Twitter. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven’t felt my best.”

Busch, 44, has missed the last 13 races since sustaining his injury at New Hampshire on July 17.

“The doctors have come to the conclusion that it is best for me to ‘shut it down’ for this season,” Busch wrote. “Even though I have made solid gains since I have been working with top specialists … I’m still not 100 percent and I’m still not cleared to compete.

“As I continue to focus on my health and work towards being cleared, I will be stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023.

“My long-term health is priority number one, and I don’t feel committing at this point to compete for a championship next year is in my best interest or the best interest of the team.”

Busch was the Cup Series champion in 2004 and has won 34 times at NASCAR’s highest level, including the 2017 Daytona 500. He also has five wins in the Xfinity Series and four in the Camping World Truck Series.

Tyler Reddick will replace Busch in the No. 45 Toyota for 23X1 Racing next season, but Busch said he still hopes to race again.

“Next year my contributions to racing may look a little different, but I will continue to give my best to this sport,” Busch wrote. “And, if I’m cleared, maybe you’ll see me at select races.”

Busch competed in 776 Cup Series races from 2000-22. His most recent win came at Kansas on May 15.

The Las Vegas native is the older brother of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

–Field Level Media