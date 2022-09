Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are signing free agent guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk.

He agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year deal, his agency SIG Sports told The Athletic on Sunday.

Mykhailiuk, 25, averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 56 games (five starts) with Toronto last season.

He owns career averages of 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 220 games (47 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Raptors.

–Field Level Media