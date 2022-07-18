Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray named Summer League MVP

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings rookie forward Keegan Murray was crowned the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Summer League on Monday.

He averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in four games in Las Vegas.

Murray, 21, was the No. 4 overall pick in last month’s draft out of Iowa.

Joining Murray on the All-Summer League first team were Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes, Milwaukee Bucks forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.

