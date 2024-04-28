Kevin Harvick to standby for Kyle Larson for NASCAR All Star Weekend

In advance of Kyle Larson’s attempt to chase the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 next month, Kyle Larson now has a standby driver for all the sessions he can’t attend during All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Kevin Harvick.

Larson made the announcement with Harvick during the pre-race show on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

“We’ve been trying to find drivers and stuff to replace me in the seat for practice. We looked at lots of resumes, and unfortunately Clint’s didn’t make the cut, so we decided to go with Kevin Harvick,” Larson stated, which got a laugh out of ‘Happy.’ in real time.

Harvick isn’t eligible to race, but also said he wasnt interested in driving a Cup car again after retiring last year, said he couldn’t say no Rick Hendrick.

“I’m going to drive. I’m going to practice. There’s not very many phone calls that are going to say, ‘Hey, you know, Delana, I’m going to go and get back in a car,’ but Rick [Hendrick] called a couple of days ago and said, ‘Hey, I need a favor,’ and I know when a conversation starts like that, usually you have to say yes,” Harvick joked. “I appreciate you guys calling. It’s going to be fun.”

Larson should make it in time for the race on Sunday, May 19, an event in which he is the defending winner. Harvick finished 18th in that race.

