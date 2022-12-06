Kevin Harvick discusses his questionable future in the NASCAR Cup Series

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Harvick has been one of the major storylines of the NASCAR offseason after the driver reportedly told Stewart-Haas Racing that he intends to retire at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

While nothing has been made official on Harvick’s side of the equation, it would also be the major storyline of the 2023 season as he remains one of the most successful active drivers alongside Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch.

This topic was also brought up when NASCAR headed to Nashville, TN for champion’s week. Harvick discussed the situation when it was brought up to him and had an interesting response.

Related: Kevin Harvick’s expected retirement is the big story for 2023

Kevin Harvick discusses future in the NASCAR Cup Series, doesn’t rule out retirement after 2023

Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick during the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Harvick currently drives the No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing and has seen the majority of his success come with the organization, including the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

There is no doubt the 46-year-old driver has been the most successful driver in the organization’s history which makes it understandable why it will be fighting for him to sign a new contract extension.

Harvick talked to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi about his future plans for the 2024 season and whether he will retire or continue racing in the No. 4 car.

“I think right now, I’ll know that answer before we get to Daytona. I don’t really have a clear answer on that right now. I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100% that we will have a direction because I’m not going to start the season without knowing that direction just because of the fact that there are just a lot of layers to unfold and really go through and evaluate. And so, we’ll see. I think it could go either way at this particular point.” Kevin Harvick on his future in the NASCAR Cup Series

It is important to note that what is said in the public world is different from the private world. Gene Haas, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, has stated that Harvick does not plan to continue after the 2023 season.

Harvick did not really lean in any direction and left it up for interpretation with his comments. However, it does appear there will be an answer to the question before the 2023 Daytona 500.

If the 2014 Cup Series champion’s reported plans do not change, expect the 2023 season to be an emotional one. Harvick is one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers and will for sure be in the Hall-of-Fame.