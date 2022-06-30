Kemba Walker reportedly near buyout with Pistons

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Kemba Walker is near a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons to become an unrestricted free agent, according to multiple reports.

Walker must clear waivers to reach free agency as the new league year begins Friday.

Walker, 32, was acquired from the New York Knicks in a draft night deal that was followed this week with a second trade involving the two teams. Both were built around the prospect of the Knicks clearing salary cap space for free agency.

Walker was traded in a three-team deal that included the Charlotte Hornets selecting Memphis center Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick, and he was dealt to the Pistons.

The Pistons agreed to accept Walker and his expiring contract (one year, $9.2 million), while sending Charlotte a top-four protected 2025 first-round pick that originally belonged to the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit had acquired that draft choice the week of the draft in a trade that sent Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his lone season with the Knicks, Walker appeared in just 37 games, all starts, but was left inactive for the final 23 contests. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds.

Over his career with Charlotte (2011-19), the Boston Celtics (2019-21) and New York, Walker is averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

