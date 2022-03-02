PFL champ Kayla Harrison challenges Bellator counterpart Cris Cyborg to gym fight

Credit: Cooper Neill/PFL

Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison is done bantering back-and-forth with Bellator featherweight queen Cris Cyborg. If the Brazilian wants a real fight Harrison has a special location.

Lightweight star Harrison is currently the biggest name on the MMA free-agent market. And the unbeaten two-time Olympic gold medal-winning Judoka is open to taking her services to the highest bidder.

Kayla Harrison’s stay in free agency has lasted much longer than anyone expected

That includes industry competitor Bellator, where Cris “Cyborg” Justino resides as the most dominant female force in the promotion. Both women have traded comments in the media and on social platforms over the last couple of years. In an attempt to possibly angle for a future fight — or in Harrison’s case to raise her contract asking price.

However, despite being available since winning her twelfth straight fight, and earning a second consecutive PFL lightweight title In October, she has yet to secure a new contract with any promotion. Reports in Jan. claimed she would return to the PFL. Then last month, negotiations stalled with her long-time fighting home.

Kayla Harrison record: 12-0 (5 knockouts, 5 submissions)

Yesterday, MMABreez reported that the PFL had matched a multi-fight offer from Bellator and Harrison was expected to return for a fourth season with the league. The ongoing negotiation process clearly has gotten to the 31-year-old as she tweeted yesterday, “Frustrated. Beyond Frustrated.”

Harrison is ‘sick of this sh8t,’ challenges Cris Cyborg to a gym fight

Credit: Bellator/Lucas Noonan

The frustration seemed to reach a boiling point after Cyborg tweeted a response to the various reports. It was a tweet that Harrison was not a fan of, and she let her 36-year-old contemporary know she could make any comments to her face and at her training home American Top Team in Florida.

“Hey, @criscyborg @ me if you have something to say. I’m so sick of this shit. @AmericanTopTeam’s addy is 5750 sr 7 coconut creek fl. I’m there 6 days a week,” Harrison wrote.

If the reports of Harrison’s return to the PFL are true, this may be the only way fans may get to see one of the most interesting fights that can be made on the women’s side of MMA.

Cris Cyborg record: 25-2 (20 knockouts, 1 submission)

Justino most recently fought in Nov. when she defended her 145-pound title for the third time. Beating Irelands Sinead Kavanagh by technical knockout in less than two minutes at Bellator 271.