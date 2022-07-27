K.J. Wright signs 1-day deal to retire as Seahawk

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract Wednesday to retire as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Wright, 33, a 2016 Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, played his first 10 seasons with the club before spending 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team shared a photo on social media of a teary Wright signing the paperwork, with head coach Pete Carroll’s arm around his shoulders. “Always part of the family,” read the tweet.

Always part of the family ?? pic.twitter.com/xpcZeXBIoT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 27, 2022

A fourth-round pick in 2011, Wright finished third in Seahawks history in tackles behind Bobby Wagner and Eugene Robinson and helped the team reach the playoffs eight times.

He leaves the game with 992 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and six interceptions in 161 games (148 starts) with the Seahawks (2011-20) and Raiders.

