Jose Abreu’s homers propel White Sox past Tigers

Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers and the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 9-5 on Monday night.

Leury Garcia and Abreu each had three hits, while AJ Pollock, Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert added two apiece for Chicago.

White Sox starter Lance Lynn, making his season debut after recovering from right knee surgery, gave up three runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk. Winning pitcher Bennett Sousa (3-0) tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Willi Castro homered and scored two runs for Detroit, while Harold Castro supplied three hits and two RBIs. Kody Clemens contributed the first two hits of his career and scored two runs, and Miguel Cabrera also had two hits.

Detroit starter Rony Garcia (0-2) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He fanned three.

The White Sox scored two runs in the first inning when Abreu crushed his first homer of the game over the left field wall.

The Tigers got those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Willi Castro led off with his second homer, which exited over the right field wall. Javier Baez’s sacrifice fly brought in the second run.

Detroit took the lead in the second. Clemens singled, ending an 0-for-17 drought to start his major league tenure, and later scored on Harold Castro’s single.

Chicago regained the lead in the fifth. Reese McGuire led off with a double and scored on Danny Mendick’s single. After Will Vest replaced Garcia, Robert brought home Mendick with a single to give the White Sox a 4-3 advantage.

An error helped Chicago extend the lead to 7-3 in the sixth. Yoan Moncado and Garcia had back-to-back singles against Andrew Chafin. McGuire then hit a sacrifice bunt and Chafin threw it away, allowing both runners to score. Vaughn knocked in McGuire with a two-out single.

With the aid of two walks, the Tigers chipped away in the bottom of the sixth as Harold Castro and Cabrera smacked run-scoring singles.

In the ninth inning, Abreu’s second homer of the night and ninth of the season came against Joe Jimenez after a Robert single.

–Field Level Media