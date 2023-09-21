Joey Logano says filming for upcoming NASCAR Netflix series was ‘annoying’

While NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is a fan of documentaries, he did not enjoy being the subject of the process for a new Netflix series.

There has been a noticeable uptick in the number of camera crews inside the NASCAR Cup Series garage over the past two months with a production crew filming a documentary series about the playoffs that will air on Netflix in the spring.

The idea of the show, which will be spearheaded by the creative team behind The Last Dance, is to create something similar to Formula 1: Drive to Survive around the drama and intensity of the Cup Series playoffs.

Following his elimination at the end of the Round of 16, Joey Logano weighed the positives and negatives behind the project during his weekly show on SiriusXM NASCAR radio on Thursday morning.

“It’s okay, it’s a little annoying if I’m being real with you guys, right,” Logano said. “Who wants a camera following you and a microphone listening to everything you got? And you know, the way this Netflix thing is, we don’t have editing rights.

“So, what they get and what they use is totally up to them, so watch what you say and watch what you do because they can use it, and they can edit it in a way that makes you look completely different than the actual situation that is happening,” he added. “That part is really concerning for me, not that I’m worried I’m going to say the wrong thing, it’s that they’re going to use it in a different context than what it actually was. That’s what makes me really, really nervous about the situation.”

Logano was featured in the NASCAR-produced Race for the Championship that aired on USA Network last fall and says he ultimately sees the growth potential for the project.

“At the same time, I watch docuseries all the time and I love them, about sports or whatever,” Logano said. “I think they’re great because I learn about what somebody’s industry is all about and how people prepare and whatever.

“So, I really like that part, but being on it is not that much fun.”

To his point, there were camera crews immediately on hand to capture the raw emotions of being involved in a crash on Saturday night that immediately eliminated him from defending his championship.

There will be five 45-minute episodes with production handled by NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures, the studio behind Super League: The War for Football and Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as an executive producer alongside NASCAR executives Ben Kennedy and Tim Clark. Connor Schell and Libby Geist, who served as executive producers behind The Last Dance and OJ: Made in America will also serve in that capacity for the documentary.

