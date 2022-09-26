Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time racing

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmie Johnson announced Monday that he is retiring from full-time racing on the IndyCar circuit after one year.

Johnson, 47, a seven-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, raced a full IndyCar slate in 2022, including the Indianapolis 500. He retired from NASCAR after the 2020 season and moved to open-wheel racing in 2021.

Johnson said he plans to race in no more than 10 events in 2023.

“I will not compete full time in 2023. I’m not saying that I am out of a race car or not competing at all. I still very much have the desire to compete,” Johnson said, adding he’s going to spend more time with his family.

“This was a difficult choice for me, but in my heart I know it’s the right one.”

Johnson raced for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022.

Johnson won 83 races in the NASCAR Cup Series and matched Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven season titles, the most recent being in 2016.

–Field Level Media