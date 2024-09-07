Jeff Gordon addresses Alex Bowman NASCAR silly season rumor … but just barely

Jeff Gordon has been asked about the rumors surrounding Alex Bowman and the potential that Hendrick Motorsports may be open to replacing him in the No. 48 next season.

The interview took place on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday morning.

The rumor, which Bowman says was debunked by team leadership when he personally inquired about it, is that Justin Haley could end up in the Hendrick No. 48 while Bowman moves to Spire Motorsports. Bowman has a contract with his current team that runs through 2026.

For his part, Gordon didn’t conclusively address it one way or the other.

“Yeah, you know, don’t like to address rumors ’cause that’s what they are, but, you know, we have a lot of confidence in [Alex Bowman], and [Blake Harris], and the whole No. 48 team,” Gordon said. “Nobody wants to see them go deeper into the playoffs or go to Phoenix and compete for a championship more than we do. We believe in those guys.

“I understand silly season, and things come along when performance hasn’t been there, especially at Hendrick Motorsports, you know, is a high standard. I understand how sometimes those things get out there, but we are excited about the future there.”