James Harden claims Kyrie Irving drama played ‘minimal’ role in his escape from New York

Former Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden claims the season-long drama over teammate Kyrie Irving’s availability was only a “minimal” part of his desire to escape New York for Philadelphia.

There was no bigger move during this year’s NBA trade deadline than the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers swapping guards Harden and Ben Simmons. The move was a chance for the 76ers to unburden themselves of an all-star who didn’t want to be there, and the Nets to jettison a superstar who was also tired of his surroundings.

Many have assumed that Harden’s desire to leaving a title-contending mix in BK was because of the ongoing drama of Irving’s desire to not follow New York City guidelines, and get COVID vaccinated so he could compete in games at Barclay’s Center. It left the team without the third head in their three headed scoring monster for most of the year.

James Harden tries to downplay Kyrie Iriving situation’s influence on trade

However, in his introductory meeting today in Philadelphia, the former league MVP claims the saga of Irving’s inactivity during the season played only “minimal” part in okaying a trade to a division rival.

“Very minimal,” Harden told reporters about the Irving situation’s influence on the trade. “Honestly, me and Kyrie are really good friends. Whatever he was going through or is still going through, that’s his personal preference. But it definitely did impact the team because originally, me, Kyrie, and [Kevin Durant] on the court, and winning, covers up a lot of that stuff. But it was unfortunate that we played 16 games [together] out of whatever it was. It is what it is. Here in Philly is an opportunity that I’m looking forward to.”

Although that seems to paint a picture of solidtary in the Nets lockerroom, a Tuesday Bleacher Report expose on Kevin Durant giving his blessing on the trade, offers a far more volatile depiction of the Durant and Harden “cold war” over Irving.

“Kyrie not being held accountable and Kyrie being allowed to do whatever he wants. James, being his age, knows he doesn’t have any time to waste to get his first championship,” sources told the outlet about the situation.

Harden still reportedly has the option to opt-in for another season with Philadelphia for a whopping $47.4 million cap hit in 2022-’23. Harden’s disinterest in siging on for another year in New York only fueled the team’s desire to move the former Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rocket star.