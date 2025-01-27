Senior Bowl report: Dual-threat QB could sneak into first-round of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most NFL Draft analysts agree that there are only two quarterbacks projected to become first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The top two quarterback prospects are University of Miami’s Cam Ward, who some have an “overwhelming belief” that the Tennessee Titans will select him with the first overall pick.

The other top quarterback prospect is University of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, but some suggest his draft stock is slipping, and Deion Sanders may be a reason why. Still, with several teams needing a new quarterback, there’s always a possibility someone who isn’t currently in the first-round draft pick conversation joins Ward and Sanders once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Jalen Milroe could sneak into first round of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

One prospect who has, at times, been viewed as a potential first-round pick is University of Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. He was one of college football’s most electric athletes throughout the season, racking up 726 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Yet, teams want to see how much he can do with his arm.

However, Milroe is getting another chance to impress during this week’s Senior Bowl, and some, like an anonymous AFC scouting director who spoke to The Athletic, believe Milroe could sneak into the first round.

“An AFC scouting director this week said the No. 1 thing he wants to see from Milroe is his “targets not having to work for the catch.” He also mentioned that, with a good week in Mobile, he would “doubt” Milroe would get out of the first round.”

The Athletic on Jalen Milroe

Milroe is described by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler as a “special athlete with a rocket arm and the type of intelligence and character makeup every NFL team wants in their building.”

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections