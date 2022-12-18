Jacksonville Jaguars stun Dallas Cowboys with pick-6 in overtime

Rayshawn Jenkins’ 51-yard interception return with 6:52 left in overtime lifted the host Jacksonville Jaguars to a 40-34 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence went 27-for-42 passing for 318 yards with a career-high four touchdowns and an interception for Jacksonville (6-8), which has won three of its past four games. Zay Jones had six receptions for 109 yards and three scores, Christian Kirk had six catches for 92 yards and Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries.

After Riley Patterson made a 48-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to tie the game at 34, the Jaguars punted on their first possession in overtime. But four plays later Jenkins made his second interception of the game when he grabbed Dak Prescott’s pass that bounced off Noah Brown’s hands and returned it down the sideline and into the end zone.

Trailing 31-27, Prescott capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brown for a 34-31 lead with 3:02 left in regulation.

The Cowboys (10-4) could have clinched a playoff spot with a win.

Prescott went 23-for-30 passing for 256 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 58 yards and a score and Tony Pollard had 75 yards on 19 carries. CeeDee Lamb added seven receptions for 126 yards, while Brown had six catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys extended their lead to 27-10 on Brett Maher’s 53-yard field goal with 5:21 left in the third quarter, taking advantage of DaRon Bland’s interception that gave Dallas the ball at the Jaguars’ 42-yard line.

Lawrence’s 59-yard touchdown pass to Jones made it 27-17 with 3:57 left in the third quarter. His 10-yard scoring strike to Marvin Jones Jr. following Jenkins’ first interception of Prescott cut it to 27-24 with 1:23 left in the quarter.

Lawrence’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones gave Jacksonville a 31-27 lead with 10:03 left in the game.

The Cowboys took a 7-0 lead on Elliott’s 10-yard run with 4:31 left in the first quarter after Etienne’s fumble gave Dallas good field position.

Dallas doubled its lead with 13:01 left in the second quarter on Prescott’s 20-yard scoring strike to tight end Peyton Hendershot.

Lawrence found Zay Jones over the middle for a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 with 7:45 left in the half.

Prescott’s 1-yard scoring toss to Brown stretched the lead to 21-7 with 1:55 left in the half.

–Field Level Media