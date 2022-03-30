Jacksonville Jaguars sign defensive end Arden Key

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Arden Key signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, however, NFL Network reported it was a one-year contract worth as much as $7 million.

Key, 25, recorded a career-best 6.5 sacks to go along with 22 tackles in 17 games last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Key has 9.5 sacks and 71 tackles in 54 career games (10 starts) with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2018-20) and 49ers. He was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU.

–Field Level Media