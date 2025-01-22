Timing of Jacksonville Jaguars owner firing GM Trent Baalke ripped as ‘epic disaster’ by NFL insider

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s been a disastrous offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After seeing top head-coaching candidates like Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, and Mike Vrabel find new jobs without considering their franchise, Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided to fire general manager Trent Baalke. The move comes after Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen informed the Jags he was pulling himself out of the head-coaching vacancy and remaining with the Bucs.

Just two weeks ago, Khan said it would have been “suicidal” to dismiss Baalke while searching for a new head coach following Doug Pederson’s firing. However, after viewing the landscape and seemingly realizing they wouldn’t get a top-tier candidate with Baalke still in charge, Khan made the decision to let him go.

Statement from Jaguars Owner Shad Khan. pic.twitter.com/YDjGHvdn2z — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 22, 2025

“Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately,” Khan said in a statement.

“Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and play an important role, with others, as we continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach. I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike.”

Related: Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching search takes an odd twist

NFL insider rips Jacksonville Jaguars for waiting so long to dump Trent Baalke

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the firing, NFL insider Trey Wingo lit into the Jaguars for waiting weeks to let Baalke go.

“This has been an epic disaster. So many people knew that Baalke would be an impediment to hiring the new coach..and now after most of the hires have been completed they let Baalke go. Just brutal mismanagement,” Wingo posted on X.

This has been an epic disaster. So many people knew that Baalke would be an impediment to hiring the new coach..and now after most of the hires have been completed they let Baalke go. Just brutal mismanagement https://t.co/fwcxMvxmO7 — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 22, 2025

The Jaguars went 25-43 during Baalke’s tenure as general manager from 2021-2024, making the playoffs once. Baalke selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first-overall pick in 2021 but bypassed Aidan Hutchinson for defensive end Travon Walker with the first-overall pick in 2022. He was also criticized for the uninspiring free-agent class he brought in this past season.

The Jaguars finished 4-13 in 2024.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency