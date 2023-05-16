NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on latest Ja Morant incident: ‘Honestly, I was shocked’

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant finds himself in some hot water shortly after his team was eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

Suspended eight games this past regular season for brandishing a firearm inside a Denver nightclub back in March, Morant was once again shown on social media with a firearm this past weekend. It led the 23-year-old guard finding himself suspended indefinitely by the Grizzlies as they conduct an investigation into the situation.

Speaking with ESPN’s Malika Andrews ahead of the NBA Playoffs Tuesday night, Commissioner Adam Silver opened up about the latest incident.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend — that video. Now, we’re in the process of investigating it,” Silver said.

Silver went on to indicate that he’s “assuming the worst” as it relates to this most-recent incident. Here’s Silver’s full interview with Andrews:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on Ja Morant after his latest video. pic.twitter.com/W0lX4E2fa4 — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2023

The commissioner had a long in-person conversation with Ja Morant after the incident in March. He came away with the belief that Morant was taking things seriously. Apparently, that is not the case after what we saw this past weekend.

Based on both Silver’s tone and reports we’ve read since the most-recent video went viral, Morant and the Grizzlies should be bracing for a long suspension.

“Ja Morant owned up to it at the moment, and everyone thought he had moved on but now that it’s happened [again] two months later; he go suspended for eight games the first time, and I believe around the league — even around the Grizzlies — there are those that consider and believe this is going to be a serious suspension that Ja Morant will be given if this investigation does show that this was his gun that he flashed over the weekend.” Shams Charania report on Ja Morant situation

Ja Morant stats (’22-’23): 26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 30% 3 PT

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Morant is seen as one of the top young stars in the Association today. It’s also pretty clear that his status as a star could very well play a role in the NBA’s decision-making process. In short, millions of young kids look up to the All-Star guard. Having this happen twice within a two-month period is not a great look.

For his part, Morant did release a statement after Silver’s Q&A on ESPN surfaced Tuesday evening.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” Morant on latest incident over the weekend.

Silver’s interview didn’t do anything to quiet things down on this front. And despite Morant’s statement, it seems highly unlikely that it’s going to impact the NBA and its decision-making process.