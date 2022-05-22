International 2022 to be played in Singapore

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Valve confirmed Sunday that The International 2022 will be held in October in Singapore, marking the first time the Dota 2 event has been staged in Southeast Asia.

The International 2021, or TI10, took place in Bucharest, Romania, after being relocated from Stockholm due to COVID-related travel restrictions in Sweden.

Previous locations for the biggest event on the Dota 2 calendar were Shanghai, China (2019); Vancouver, Canada (2018); Seattle (2012-17) and Cologne, Germany (2011).

–Field Level Media